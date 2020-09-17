Smoky skies helping firefighters battle small blaze south of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire smoke that continues to blanket the Okanagan is helping crews bring a fire south of Kelowna under control.

The smoke is said to be helping lower daily temperatures at the Little White Mountain wildfire.

The wildfire is still only 15 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service, and 33 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with two watertenders and one helicopter.

The area where it’s burning is on the south perimeter of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, well east of Naramata.

The area is said to be fairly accessible, which is helping crews build control lines. No structures are being threatened.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Wildfire smoke posing major health risks for the West Coast Wildfire smoke posing major health risks for the West Coast