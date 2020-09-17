Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Smoky skies helping firefighters battle small blaze south of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 8:19 pm
BC Wildfire says the smoke is said to be helping keep temperatures lower at the Little White Mountain wildfire.
BC Wildfire says the smoke is said to be helping keep temperatures lower at the Little White Mountain wildfire. BC Wildfire Service

The wildfire smoke that continues to blanket the Okanagan is helping crews bring a fire south of Kelowna under control.

The smoke is said to be helping lower daily temperatures at the Little White Mountain wildfire.

The wildfire is still only 15 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service, and 33 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with two watertenders and one helicopter.

Read more: B.C. sending firefighters south of border to help battle massive Oregon wildfires

The area where it’s burning is on the south perimeter of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, well east of Naramata.

Trending Stories

The area is said to be fairly accessible, which is helping crews build control lines. No structures are being threatened.

Story continues below advertisement
Wildfire smoke posing major health risks for the West Coast
Wildfire smoke posing major health risks for the West Coast
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireBC Wildfire Servicenaramatalittle white mountain wildfire
Flyers
More weekly flyers