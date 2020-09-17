Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Big White Ski Club cancels annual ski, board and sport swap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 6:55 pm
The Big White Ski Club says its popular ski, board and sport swap set for October has been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s gathering would have been the 50th edition.
The Big White Ski Club says its popular ski, board and sport swap set for October has been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s gathering would have been the 50th edition. Global News

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has waylaid yet another popular event: Big White Ski Club’s annual ski, board and sport swap.

The popular event was scheduled to take place Oct. 23-24 at New Life Church along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

This week, though, organizers said this year’s gathering has been cancelled because of coronavirus guidelines and concerns.

Read more: Coronavirus: Big White Ski Resort seeking Canadians for winter workforce

“This was a difficult decision to cancel our 50th annual ski, board and sport swap, but Covid-19 restrictions on group sizes and safety protocols would make it impossible to operate our largest fundraiser of the year,” said club president Dave Willoughby.

Trending Stories

Funds raised by the swap help support around 150 youth athletes, says Willoughby. But this year’s cancellation is expected to have a significant impact on the non-profit club’s finances.

Story continues below advertisement
COVID-19: Face masks to be mandatory at Sunshine Village for ski season
COVID-19: Face masks to be mandatory at Sunshine Village for ski season

Willoughby, however, is hopeful the swap will take place next year.

For more information about the Big White Ski Club, including how to donate, click here and here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganRecreationbig whiteHarvey AvenueSki SwapBig White Ski ClubBig White Ski Club ski board sport swap
Flyers
More weekly flyers