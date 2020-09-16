Two hikers rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two hikers were rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna on Wednesday.

The Kelowna Fire Department said two people needed assistance after falling in the park.

After the first rescue member arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that a technical rescue would be needed to extricate them from the canyon.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department rope team rescues motorist down embankment

The male and female were lowered from the top of the falls to a trail below.

The man walked to the top of the canyon with assistance, while the woman was transported using a basket stretcher. The two were transported to hospital for treatment.

The fire department is asking hikers to stay on marked trails.

Story continues below advertisement

1:14 Kelowna teen rescued from cliff Kelowna teen rescued from cliff