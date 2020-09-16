RCMP charge 2 men with forcible confinement of man and woman in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with forcible confinement after police determined a man and woman were being held against their will at a home in Airdrie, Alta.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the two men were charged after officers responded to a complaint of a recovered stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 13 around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived at the property where the stolen vehicle was found and discovered two people were being forcibly held at the home.

The victims were scared but unharmed, RCMP said. A police containment was set up two suspects were arrested.

Officers searched the home and seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun and what is believed to be fentanyl and half an ounce of methamphetamine from one of the suspects.

Abdal-Majid Fares, 31, from Calgary, is facing 11 charges, including two counts of adult forcible confinement and possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Hurdon, 29, from Winnipeg, is facing four charges, including two counts of adult forcible confinement and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Hurdon is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17, and Fares is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a direct result of people involved in the illegal drug trade.