RCMP charge 2 men with forcible confinement of man and woman in Airdrie

Two men have been charged with forcible confinement after police determined a man and woman were being held against their will at a home in Airdrie, Alta.
In a news release Wednesday, police said the two men were charged after officers responded to a complaint of a recovered stolen vehicle.
On Sept. 13 around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived at the property where the stolen vehicle was found and discovered two people were being forcibly held at the home.
The victims were scared but unharmed, RCMP said. A police containment was set up two suspects were arrested.
Officers searched the home and seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun and what is believed to be fentanyl and half an ounce of methamphetamine from one of the suspects.
Abdal-Majid Fares, 31, from Calgary, is facing 11 charges, including two counts of adult forcible confinement and possession of a controlled substance.
Mark Hurdon, 29, from Winnipeg, is facing four charges, including two counts of adult forcible confinement and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.
Hurdon is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17, and Fares is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.
RCMP said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a direct result of people involved in the illegal drug trade.
