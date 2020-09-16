Coronavirus: New location sought for drive-thru testing centre in Peterborough

Read more: Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru test centre first in Ontario to digitize lab requisitions
Peterborough County-City Paramedics chief Randy Mellow says in its first week at Northcrest in the city’s north end, the testing centre set a record of 400 tests. Testing at the Kinsmen location averaged about 250 tests a week, he noted.
As well, he said tests have already surpassed 400 on Monday and Tuesday.
However, the new location is causing traffic backups and disrupting traffic flows along Marina Boulevard, Water Street and nearby residential streets.
The City of Peterborough and PRHC noted Monday mornings are notably more congested and suggested people come another day to avoid wait times and reduce traffic congestion.
“Most people face a one-hour wait,” Mellow told Global News Peterborough.
As a result, Peterborough Public Health and paramedics are looking for a new location.
Testing is also held at PRHC’s COVID-19 assessment centre. As of Tuesday, more than 26,450 people have been tested in the health unit’s jurisdiction.
