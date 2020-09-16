Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: New location sought for drive-thru testing centre in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 12:20 pm
The drive-thru testing centre for coronavirus operates at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.
Health officials in Peterborough are seeking another location for the drive-thru test clinic for the coronavirus.
Last week, the drive-thru test centre relocated to the parking lot of the Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end after being held at the Kinsmen Civic Centre parking lot at Sherbrooke Street and Medical Drive, near the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, since late May. There were also a number of temporary mobile drive-thru clinics held throughout Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru test centre first in Ontario to digitize lab requisitions

Peterborough County-City Paramedics chief Randy Mellow says in its first week at Northcrest in the city’s north end, the testing centre set a record of 400 tests. Testing at the Kinsmen location averaged about 250 tests a week, he noted.

As well, he said tests have already surpassed 400 on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the new location is causing traffic backups and disrupting traffic flows along Marina Boulevard, Water Street and nearby residential streets.

The City of Peterborough and PRHC noted Monday mornings are notably more congested and suggested people come another day to avoid wait times and reduce traffic congestion.

Trending Stories

“Most people face a one-hour wait,” Mellow told Global News Peterborough.

As a result, Peterborough Public Health and paramedics are looking for a new location.

The current testing centre runs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until further notice.
Testing is also held at PRHC’s COVID-19 assessment centre. As of Tuesday, more than 26,450 people have been tested in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

— More to come.

