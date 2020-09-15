2-year-old pulled from Norfolk county pool in ‘near drowning’: OPP

Police say a 2-year-old child has been pulled from a pool in Norfolk County, Ont.
In a social media post, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the incident on Tuesday afternoon was a “near drowning” and that family members pulled a young boy from the water and performed CPR.
A spokesperson for Norfolk County says the toddler “was awake and coughing” when paramedics arrived around 1:30 p.m. to a location in the west end of the county.
Trending Stories
“The child was taken to hospital for further assessment but is expected to be fine,” said communications director Matt Terry.
More to come
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments