2-year-old pulled from Norfolk county pool in ‘near drowning’: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 2-year-old child has been pulled from a pool in Norfolk County, Ont.

In a social media post, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said the incident on Tuesday afternoon was a “near drowning” and that family members pulled a young boy from the water and performed CPR.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County says the toddler “was awake and coughing” when paramedics arrived around 1:30 p.m. to a location in the west end of the county.

“The child was taken to hospital for further assessment but is expected to be fine,” said communications director Matt Terry.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement