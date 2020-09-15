Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 2

Send this page to someone via email

The fifth annual Variety Week continues Tuesday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the second day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Whether it’s wheelchairs or walkers, adaptive vans or stair lifts, Variety helps to ensure that kids across B.C. stay mobile. Accessibility consultant Marco Pasqua derives from his own experiences to show how important the gift of mobility is to kids with special needs.

3:03 Variety helps B.C. kids who need to keep mobile Variety helps B.C. kids who need to keep mobile

Story continues below advertisement