Coronavirus: 1 new case for Peterborough increases region’s total to 5 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

A new case of the novel coronavirus was reported on Tuesday for the Peterborough area.

Peterborough Public Health in its 4 p.m. update Tuesday reported its 110th overall case, after reporting three new cases on Monday. The new case comes after the health unit declared an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care earlier Tuesday as a result of an employee tested positive.

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 110 cases, 103 are resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Story continues below advertisement

The drive-through #COVID19 testing site at Northcrest Arena is experiencing an increase in test volumes and wait times, especially on Monday mornings. If possible, please avoid visiting immediately after a weekend. Learn more about getting tested: https://t.co/quXndOZ4p1 pic.twitter.com/GuoBlgO2IZ — PRHC (@PRHC1) September 15, 2020

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — is held at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit says as of Tuesday, more than 26,450 people have been tested — up 100 from Monday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement