Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case for Peterborough increases region’s total to 5 active cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 4:40 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. File / The Canadian Press

A new case of the novel coronavirus was reported on Tuesday for the Peterborough area.

Peterborough Public Health in its 4 p.m. update Tuesday reported its 110th overall case, after reporting three new cases on Monday. The new case comes after the health unit declared an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care earlier Tuesday as a result of an employee tested positive.

Read more: Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough

There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 110 cases, 103 are resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — is held at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit says as of Tuesday, more than 26,450 people have been tested — up 100 from Monday’s update.

Coronavirus: Ford discusses possible shutdowns after COVID-19 cases rise in different regions
