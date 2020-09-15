Menu

Canada

Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Huron: Grey Bruce OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 15, 2020 1:54 pm
FILE.
FILE. Don Mitchell / Global News

Grey Bruce OPP say the body of a swimmer who went missing on Sept. 13 has been pulled from Lake Huron.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the lake off Second Avenue South north of French Bay Road at Saugeen First Nation just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 in response to reports of a missing person.

Read more: Body of North York man recovered after canoe carrying family capsizes on lake near Minden: OPP

Police say a witness reported seeing the male swimmer “in distress and struggling in the waves.”

The Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was in their third day of searching when a body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Police have not released the name of the deceased as officers are still contacting family.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in connection with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

