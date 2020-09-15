Menu

Canada

Water main break snarls traffic in Lachine

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 9:57 am
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A water main break in Lachine has snarled morning traffic along major arteries in the Montreal borough.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is asking motorists to avoid the area near Provost Street and Highway 20 on Tuesday morning.

“Teams from the city are on site,” she wrote on social media.

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic said in an update on Facebook that the leak is located at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Highway 20, which are both partially closed.

A drop in water pressure for households in the area should be resolved soon, she added.

Montreal traffic, Valerie Plante, Water Main Break, Lachine, Highway 20, Montreal Water Main Break, Lachine water main break
