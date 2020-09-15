Water main break snarls traffic in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

A water main break in Lachine has snarled morning traffic along major arteries in the Montreal borough.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is asking motorists to avoid the area near Provost Street and Highway 20 on Tuesday morning.

“Teams from the city are on site,” she wrote on social media.

Bris d'une conduite d'eau dans le secteur industriel de Lachine: j'invite les automobilistes à éviter le secteur de la rue Provost à l'angle de la 20. Les équipes de la Ville sont sur place. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic said in an update on Facebook that the leak is located at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Highway 20, which are both partially closed.

A drop in water pressure for households in the area should be resolved soon, she added.