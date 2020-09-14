Menu

Barrie resident charged with impaired driving after hitting Hwy 400 guardrail

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 6:27 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 31-year-old Barrie, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving after he hit a guardrail on Highway 400 before exiting onto County Road 89 at about 3 a.m. Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car in a ditch on County Road 89 between the 10th Sideroad and Highway 400.

Police say they spoke with the driver, who was walking away from the scene.

He was arrested and sent to the police station, where breath test results showed that he was over the legal limit.

Sergio Pineda, 31, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Pineda’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

No injuries were reported.

