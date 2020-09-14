Stabbing victim in Maisonette, N.B., able to flee, alleged attacker arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man fled from a home after a stabbing in Maisonette, N.B., on Sunday.

RCMP say that an 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and mischief in connection with the incident.

Police say that officers were called to a residence on Chaleur Street shortly after 1 a.m., and found a 51-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds.

The 51-year-old was able to leave the building and was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who initially refused to cooperate with police, eventually came out of the home and was arrested two hours after police arrived.

Louis Remi Cormier appeared before a judge by way of a tele-remand and was charged with aggravated assault.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Sept. 14.

An additional charge of mischief was laid in Caraquet Provincial Court. He was sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.