Man arrested in string of vehicle entries in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police have laid a series of charges against a 19-year-old man after a string of vehicle entries from Dundas to the central mountain.

Police say unlocked vehicles were targeted from April to August, when money, personal items and credit cards were taken.

Investigators allege those items were used to assist with committing additional crimes.

Police say they arrested a suspect on Sept. 4.

Kevin Mallozzi, 19, has been charged with five counts each of theft and possession under $5,000, as well as fraud, possession of a stolen credit card, and trespass by night.

Police are reminding vehicle owners to remove items of value in vehicles from plain sight, lock car doors, and park in a well-lit and travelled area when possible.

A #HamOnt man (19yrs) has been arrested in relation to a string of car entries that occurred between Dundas and the central mountain.He was charged with 17 offences. Detectives continue to investigate & anticipate laying additional charges. https://t.co/6EPyth9017 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 14, 2020