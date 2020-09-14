Menu

Crime

Man arrested in string of vehicle entries in Hamilton: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 14, 2020 4:21 pm
Police have laid numerous charges against a Hamilton teenager following a strong of vehicle entries in the city.
Police have laid numerous charges against a Hamilton teenager following a strong of vehicle entries in the city. Global News

Hamilton police have laid a series of charges against a 19-year-old man after a string of vehicle entries from Dundas to the central mountain.

Police say unlocked vehicles were targeted from April to August, when money, personal items and credit cards were taken.

Investigators allege those items were used to assist with committing additional crimes.

Read more: Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hamilton’s north end

Police say they arrested a suspect on Sept. 4.

Kevin Mallozzi, 19, has been charged with five counts each of theft and possession under $5,000, as well as fraud, possession of a stolen credit card, and trespass by night.

Police are reminding vehicle owners to remove items of value in vehicles from plain sight, lock car doors, and park in a well-lit and travelled area when possible.

