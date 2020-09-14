Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Northumberland County; all cases resolved in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Northumberland County on Monday.

The new cases bring the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit’s overall total to 231. Of that total, 208 are resolved — one more since Friday’s last update. The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

The new cases in Northumberland County bring its total to 37, of which 33 cases are resolved — unchanged since Friday. Three cases are not resolved and three required hospitalized care.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there remain 179 cases, of which 160 are now resolved — one more since Friday. There are no active cases. To date, 11 cases in the municipality required hospitalized care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Five in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from 11 reported Friday)

Two in Northumberland County (up two since Friday)

Zero in Haliburton County (unchanged since Friday).

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 33 residents — one in Northumberland County on Tuesday and the other 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

