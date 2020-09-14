1 person left with life-threatening injuries in Loyalist Township collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Loyalist Township Monday morning.

Police say two vehicles crashed head-on on County Road 7 near Withers Road around 9:30 a.m.

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Police have closed County Road 7 at Withers Road to investigate the crash, and say the road will remain closed until the late afternoon.

OPP have yet to give any updates on the condition or the identity of the injured person.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement