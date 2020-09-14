Menu

Crime

1 person left with life-threatening injuries in Loyalist Township collision: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 2:28 pm
County Road 7 at Withers Road is closed while OPP investigate a head-on collision that left one person seriously injured.
Global News

OPP are investigating a collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Loyalist Township Monday morning.

Police say two vehicles crashed head-on on County Road 7 near Withers Road around 9:30 a.m.

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Read more: 19-year-old dies following head-on collision in Joyceville, OPP say

Police have closed County Road 7 at Withers Road to investigate the crash, and say the road will remain closed until the late afternoon.

OPP have yet to give any updates on the condition or the identity of the injured person.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

