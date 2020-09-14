Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth pair charged in relation to a break-in at Celtic Corner

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 10:44 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say they have charged a man and a woman for a break and enter in progress at Celtic Corner in Dartmouth last week.

Police arrived on scene at 69 Alderney Dr. around 5 a.m. on Friday in response to the break-in report.

Police say 30-year-old Shane David Myers and 29-year-old Ashaleigh Lyin Carey were arrested in separate locations near the business.

Trending Stories

Both appeared in court Friday and have been charged with one count of break and enter each.

Halifax homelessness rates at an all-time high, no affordable housing
Halifax homelessness rates at an all-time high, no affordable housing
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifaxDartmouthBreak And Enterhalifax policeBreak InAlderney DriveDartmouth Celtic Corner
Flyers
More weekly flyers