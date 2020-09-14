Dartmouth pair charged in relation to a break-in at Celtic Corner

Halifax police say they have charged a man and a woman for a break and enter in progress at Celtic Corner in Dartmouth last week.
Police arrived on scene at 69 Alderney Dr. around 5 a.m. on Friday in response to the break-in report.
Police say 30-year-old Shane David Myers and 29-year-old Ashaleigh Lyin Carey were arrested in separate locations near the business.
Trending Stories
Both appeared in court Friday and have been charged with one count of break and enter each.
Halifax homelessness rates at an all-time high, no affordable housing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments