Dartmouth pair charged in relation to a break-in at Celtic Corner

Halifax police say they have charged a man and a woman for a break and enter in progress at Celtic Corner in Dartmouth last week.

Police arrived on scene at 69 Alderney Dr. around 5 a.m. on Friday in response to the break-in report.

Police say 30-year-old Shane David Myers and 29-year-old Ashaleigh Lyin Carey were arrested in separate locations near the business.

Both appeared in court Friday and have been charged with one count of break and enter each.

