Health

Manitoba sees 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, nearing 1,500 at 6-month mark

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 2:13 pm
Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Employees work at the Canadian Hospital Specialities helping take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Manitoba public health officials say there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday morning.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.1 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus: A look ahead for pandemic in Manitoba

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 1,428.

Of the new cases announced Sunday:

  • 1 case is in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 1 case is in the Northern health region
  • 2 cases are in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 3 cases are in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 11 cases are in the Winnipeg health region
Trending Stories

The province says there are currently 239 known active cases and 1,173 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Manitoba truckers look back on six months of COVID-19
Manitoba truckers look back on six months of COVID-19

There are 15 people in hospital and three people in intensive care. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Sunday the province didn’t have more details about the specifics of the newly released cases but said case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,525 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 154,756.

CoronavirusHealthCovid19covid19inmanitobaManitoba casesmanitoba covid cases
