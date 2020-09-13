Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Woman missing following crash west of Cabri, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 1:54 pm
RCMP are looking for a missing woman following a crash in rural Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Swift Current RCMP are looking for a woman following a single-vehicle crash in a rural area on Saturday.

Police say Rebecca Lewans, 41, of Shaunavon is missing. Police believe she might be confused after the crash, and they’re worried about her well-being.

The accident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Grid Road 738, about 11 km west of Cabri and eight km south of Shackleton, an area that’s 80 km northwest of Swift Current.

Lewans is five-foot-eight with a medium build. She weighs around 140 pounds and has green eyes and blond hair.

Police believe she is not wearing shoes or a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.

Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​
