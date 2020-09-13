Woman missing following crash west of Cabri, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Swift Current RCMP are looking for a woman following a single-vehicle crash in a rural area on Saturday.

Police say Rebecca Lewans, 41, of Shaunavon is missing. Police believe she might be confused after the crash, and they’re worried about her well-being.

Read more: 2 bodies found in northern Saskatchewan lake after canoe flips

The accident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Grid Road 738, about 11 km west of Cabri and eight km south of Shackleton, an area that’s 80 km northwest of Swift Current.

Lewans is five-foot-eight with a medium build. She weighs around 140 pounds and has green eyes and blond hair.

Police believe she is not wearing shoes or a jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.

0:43 Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​ Video shows Sask. RCMP officer entering home with axe during health-check​