Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bodies recovered after pickup truck carrying 2 people drives off ferry in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Photo of the Belleisle Bay Ferry.
Photo of the Belleisle Bay Ferry. Jill Constantine/Global News

RCMP divers have found the bodies of two people who were inside a pickup truck that drove off New Brunswick’s Belleisle Bay Ferry over the weekend.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the bodies and the truck were located Sunday evening.

Read more: 25-year-old dead after crash between vehicle, transport truck in New Brunswick

Rogers-Marsh says divers are in the process of removing the unidentified bodies and the vehicle from about 24 metres of water.

Trending Stories

The truck drove off the Long Point ferry that was crossing Belleisle Bay early on Sunday.

The RCMP, coast guard, Department of Transportation and Hampton Fire and Rescue were all involved in the search for the two occupants.

—With files from The Canadian Press. 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNew BrunswickCoast GuardLong PointBelleisle Bayunderwater recovery
Flyers
More weekly flyers