Bodies recovered after pickup truck carrying 2 people drives off ferry in New Brunswick

RCMP divers have found the bodies of two people who were inside a pickup truck that drove off New Brunswick’s Belleisle Bay Ferry over the weekend.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the bodies and the truck were located Sunday evening.

Rogers-Marsh says divers are in the process of removing the unidentified bodies and the vehicle from about 24 metres of water.

The truck drove off the Long Point ferry that was crossing Belleisle Bay early on Sunday.

The RCMP, coast guard, Department of Transportation and Hampton Fire and Rescue were all involved in the search for the two occupants.

—With files from The Canadian Press.

