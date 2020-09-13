No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said that Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 935 tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has 83,134 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia now only has 1 active coronavirus case

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 1,020 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Story continues below advertisement

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

0:22 HFX Wanderers fans gather to watch game for the first time this season HFX Wanderers fans gather to watch game for the first time this season