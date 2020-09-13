Menu

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 11:02 am
Getty Images

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

The province said that Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 935 tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has 83,134 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia now only has 1 active coronavirus case

According to the province, 1,020 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
