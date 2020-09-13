5 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, no new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex has hit a total of 750 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus after five new cases were added Sunday.

This includes 678 recoveries, which remains unchanged from the day before.

The death toll has stayed at 57 since June 12.

At least 15 COVID-19 cases remain active in the region.

According to data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), all five new cases are from the city of London. They’re all male and four are in their 20s. The other person is in his 60s. None are health-care workers.

At least 694 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate stood at 147.8, while Ontario’s was 298.0.

People in their 20s remain the largest cohort of cases with 164, or about 21.9 per cent. People in their 50s make up 113 cases, while people 80 and over make up 108.

Read more: Patron of downtown London restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus

There have been at least 28 outbreaks declared during the pandemic, including 22 at local seniors’ facilities. Outbreaks are tied to 192 of the region’s cases and 37 of its deaths.

The most recent outbreak was declared Sept. 9 on the fourth floor of Chelsey Park Retirement Community, according to the health unit. It remained active as of Sunday.

At least 115 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 32 who were admitted to intensive care, according to the health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 44,504.

It marks the third day in a row that the province has reported more than 200 cases.

One new death was also announced, bringing the death toll to 2,815.

A total of 39,841 cases are considered resolved, which is 89.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not report any new cases or recoveries of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This keeps the region’s total case count at 256, and the number of recoveries at 248.

Five people in the region have died, a tally unchanged since July 3.

There are three active cases in the region, one in Bayham and two in Woodstock.

Health unit figures show the cases involve two men, one in his 50s the other in his 60s as well as one woman in her 20s.

According to officials, one of the individuals became infected through workplace exposure. The transmission source of the other two is not known.

Two of the cases are in hospital, with one in the ICU.

Aylmer has reported the highest number of cases overall during the pandemic with 82.

Elsewhere, Bayham has reported 38 cases, while St. Thomas has reported 37, Tillsonburg 25 and Woodstock 24.

At least 102 of the region’s cases are linked to close contact with another case, while 38 are due to workplace exposure.

Twenty-seven cases involve health-care workers, 23 are linked to travel, 13 are tied to social gatherings and one involves a resident of an institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty-five are listed as having an “unknown” exposure source.

2:02 Coronavirus: Should kids heading back to school get tested for COVID-19? Coronavirus: Should kids heading back to school get tested for COVID-19?

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health does not update its coronavirus case count on weekends.

On Friday, the region’s total case count stood at 124, with 117 recoveries. Five people have died.

There are two known active cases in the region.

At least 45 cases have been reported in Perth County, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East.

Elsewhere, at least 44 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 13 in Central Huron, 12 in Bluewater, and 10 in South Huron.

In Stratford, 29 cases have been reported, along with four deaths, while in St. Marys, six cases and one death have been reported.

Story continues below advertisement

People in their 20s remain the largest group of cases by age with 26, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 22 each.

Fifty-five per cent of cases involve women and girls.

2:36 Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise

Sarnia and Lambton

One new case of COVID-19 was reported late Saturday by officials with Lambton Public Health.

There are now 343 cases, along with 314 recoveries and 25 deaths. The most recent death was reported in early June.

At least four cases remain active in the region. It’s not clear where the cases are located, as the health unit has refused to release location information.

No outbreaks are currently active, but a total of 10 have been reported — eight at seniors homes, one at Bluewater Health, and one at an unspecified workplace. There were 16 people who died from these outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

According to health unit figures, 41 per cent of cases are due to close contact of a confirmed case, while 34 per cent are linked to outbreaks and 23 per cent are listed as having an “unknown” source. Two per cent are linked to travel.

At least 57 per cent of cases involve women and girls. Eighteen per cent of all cases are listed as being health-care workers.

People 80 and above make up 22 per cent of cases, followed by people in their 50s with 15 per cent and people in their 20s with 14 per cent.

The health unit says at least 24,672 tests have been received as of late Saturday and at least 1.4 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan and Ryan Rocca

Story continues below advertisement