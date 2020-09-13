1 dead, 10 taken to hospital after hazardous materials call in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one person is dead and several emergency responders were taken to hospital after a “hazardous materials” incident in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Platoon Chief Daniel Boyer said emergency crews were called to a home on Goldenrod Crescent, in the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue, around 6:10 p.m.

Boyer said the call initially came in as a medical emergency, but changed after crews arrived.

“Upon arrival, the incident was escalated into a hazardous materials response,” he said.

“We were presented with numerous occupants of the home and we rapidly removed those occupants. Unfortunately one of the occupants has succumbed to the injuries.”

Boyer said six paramedics, three firefighters and one civilian were taken to hospital as a result of a chemical exposure.

A paramedics spokesperson said they all had minor symptoms.

The nature of the chemical exposure was unclear.