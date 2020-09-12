Menu

Health

Police in Quebec can issue fines to those refusing to wear masks when obligatory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2020 11:09 am
Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers
Police in Quebec to start handing out fines to anti-maskers

Quebecers could face hefty fines starting today if they aren’t wearing a mask in places the province has deemed it mandatory due to COVID-19.

The province announced its intention to introduce fines earlier this week, with a ministerial decree being adopted Friday.

The decree specifies that a face covering is understood as a “mask or tightly fitting cloth that covers the nose and the mouth.”

The fines are similar amounts to those that business owners faced when the province brought in mandatory masks for indoor spaces in July.

Face coverings have been mandatory on public transit and in indoor public spaces across the province since July, but enforcement in indoor public spaces was initially left to business owners.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
