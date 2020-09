Send this page to someone via email

A section of Richter Street in Kelowna was closed on Friday afternoon because of an accident involving a motorcycle.

The accident is along the 2800 block of Richter Street, across from Raymer Elementary School.

The street is closed from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road.

The wrecked motorcycle appears to be in front of the Coopland Crescent intersection, and emergency crews are on scene.

