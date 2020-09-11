Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

Police in the Central Okanagan are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.
According to Kelowna RCMP, Martina Alexis Buchanan has been missing since Sept. 9.
The 30-year-old Kelowna resident was last seen riding a blue ‘cruiser-style’ bicycle while wearing a floral dress.
Buchanan is described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say they are very concerned for Martina’s health and well-being, and that anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
