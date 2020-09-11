Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Kelowna RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 5:46 pm
A photograph of Martina Buchanan wearing a floral dress.
A photograph of Martina Buchanan wearing a floral dress. Kelowna RCMP

Police in the Central Okanagan are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Martina Alexis Buchanan has been missing since Sept. 9.

The 30-year-old Kelowna resident was last seen riding a blue ‘cruiser-style’ bicycle while wearing a floral dress.

Read more: Missing Kelowna teen found safe, police say

Buchanan is described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Trending Stories

Police say they are very concerned for Martina’s health and well-being, and that anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Family of Marshal Iwaasa discusses petition to have missing person’s case classified as ‘criminal’
Family of Marshal Iwaasa discusses petition to have missing person’s case classified as ‘criminal’
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganmissing personKelowna RCMPMissing Woman
Flyers
More weekly flyers