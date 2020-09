Historic attraction in tiny N.L. tourist town gutted by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An historic house has burned to the ground in a town popular with tourists in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Ashbourne House was a major tourist attraction in Twillingate, N.L., a scenic community along the province’s north coast known for icebergs.

The large wooden home once belonged to the area’s fishing merchant families.

Twillingate’s fire chief Craig Clarke says he got the first call about the fire at 11 p.m. Thursday.

He says it took 19 volunteer firefighters about nine hours to put the fire out.

Clarke says the Ashbourne House was a tea room and a popular place for weddings before it was destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

5:29 ‘2020 has been tough on N.L.’: Premier Ball ‘2020 has been tough on N.L.’: Premier Ball

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.