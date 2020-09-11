Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Historic attraction in tiny N.L. tourist town gutted by fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 4:34 pm
The Ashbourne House was one of the oldest surviving private residences in N.L.
The Ashbourne House was one of the oldest surviving private residences in N.L. Website / Heritage Newfoundland and Labrador

An historic house has burned to the ground in a town popular with tourists in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Ashbourne House was a major tourist attraction in Twillingate, N.L., a scenic community along the province’s north coast known for icebergs.

The large wooden home once belonged to the area’s fishing merchant families.

Twillingate’s fire chief Craig Clarke says he got the first call about the fire at 11 p.m. Thursday.

He says it took 19 volunteer firefighters about nine hours to put the fire out.

Clarke says the Ashbourne House was a tea room and a popular place for weddings before it was destroyed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
