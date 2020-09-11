Coronavirus: Halloween in Ottawa should be about behaviour, not rules, Dr. Etches says

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s top doctor says celebrating Halloween during the pandemic should be about respecting the basics of coronavirus prevention, not setting hard rules one way or another, amid debates across the province on whether kids should be allowed to trick or treat door-to-door this year.

Speaking to media Friday afternoon, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said that many of the activities associated with Halloween, such as dressing up and having treats, can be done innocuously during the pandemic.

When it comes to trick or treating, she said she expects the province will issue a “guidance” on the safest practices to reduce the risk of transmission.

0:40 Premier Doug Ford gives an update on whether kids will get to trick or treat on Halloween Premier Doug Ford gives an update on whether kids will get to trick or treat on Halloween

“I’m sure we’ll get questions about what kind of Halloween masks are protective against COVID-19,” she said, adding there will be an Ottawa Public Health resource available for parents as the date approaches.

Story continues below advertisement

But on the question of whether or not it should be cancelled, Etches said she believes physical distancing, washing hands and the other behaviours associated with coronavirus prevention should be the guiding light.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Rules and regulations are not what’s helping us manage the pandemic,” she said. “What’s allowed, what’s not allowed, is not what’s giving us success in the end.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that he’ll “play it by ear” in the month and a half leading up to Oct. 31, but also said he’d “prefer” kids stay home rather than trick or treat.

Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, said the province might have to put some restrictions on Halloween this year, but that public health officials would work together to decide what kids can do safely.

Ottawa and the wider province have seen a spike in coronavirus cases as of late, with 37 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours in the nation’s capital and 213 additional cases across Ontario.

3:32 Microbiologist talks about COVID-19’s potential impact on Halloween Microbiologist talks about COVID-19’s potential impact on Halloween