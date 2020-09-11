Manitoba RCMP looking to piece together Quebec fraud suspects’ activities in the province

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in finding out more about the activity of three suspects from Quebec who were arrested in Norway House, Man., in early August.

The men, Beni Gileza, Sekou Toure, and Wesnerlens Jordonne, were picked up by Norway House RCMP at a traffic stop on the evening of Aug. 6 after police received a call about a suspicious vehicle that went through a COVID-19 checkpoint.

RCMP said the traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 70 counterfeit IDs, a large amount of cash, multiple cellphones, and pepper spray.

The three men face multiple identity theft, fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime charges, and police are now trying to piece together their movements through Manitoba between Aug. 5 and 6.

Police said the men travelled by plane from Montreal to Winnipeg Aug. 5, then drove to Swan River, Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, Moose Lake, The Pas, and Norway House in a rented Nissan Kicks SUV with the Manitoba licence plate KGS 345.

Gileza and Toure are from Chateauguay, Que., while Jordonne is from Mercier, Que.

The suspects used prepaid Visa cards obtained with allegedly fraudulent Quebec identification at local businesses along the way, police said.

One of the men, Gileza, is also believed to have been in the Selkirk area in January 2020.

Anyone who had contact with the suspects or has information about their activities in the province is asked to call their local police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

