Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa adds 37 coronavirus cases, mirroring COVID-19 spike across Ontario

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 1:07 pm
Ottawa now has 255 active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the local public health unit.
Ottawa now has 255 active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the local public health unit. Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Ottawa jumped again on Friday as Ontario saw its highest daily increase of cases since late June.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of local cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,200.

The number of active cases of the virus also rose to 255.

Read more: Calls for more coronavirus testing sites as Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases climb

No new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were added on Friday.

There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, one fewer than the day before, but two patients who tested positive for the virus are now in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s new provincial system tracking COVID-19 in schools also shows there is a new coronavirus case confirmed at the De La Salle French-language public high school, where a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Trending Stories
Premier Doug Ford gives an update on whether kids will get to trick or treat on Halloween
Premier Doug Ford gives an update on whether kids will get to trick or treat on Halloween

There have now been cases identified at six schools in Ottawa.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 213 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest daily increase since June 29.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers