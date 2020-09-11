Ottawa adds 37 coronavirus cases, mirroring COVID-19 spike across Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases in Ottawa jumped again on Friday as Ontario saw its highest daily increase of cases since late June.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of local cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,200.

The number of active cases of the virus also rose to 255.

No new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were added on Friday.

There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, one fewer than the day before, but two patients who tested positive for the virus are now in the intensive care unit.

Ontario’s new provincial system tracking COVID-19 in schools also shows there is a new coronavirus case confirmed at the De La Salle French-language public high school, where a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

There have now been cases identified at six schools in Ottawa.

Ontario reported 213 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest daily increase since June 29.

