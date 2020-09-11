Guelph police issue over 300 speeding tickets in August

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say over 300 speeding tickets were issued in August, as an area in the city’s west end continues to be a popular place for lead-footed drivers.

Out of the 319 tickets given to drivers, 53 were issued in the Parkwood Gardens Neighbourhood — an area of the city bordered by Paisley Road, Hanlon Expressway, Wellington Street, Fife Road and Whitelaw Road.

The area has had its issues with speeding vehicles all summer. It has seen the highest number of tickets handed out in June, July and August.

In June, 81 speeding fines were given in Parkwood Gardens while another 108 were issued there in July for a total of 242 during the summer.

Global News has reached out to Guelph police to ask why speeding is such a problem in the area.

An area in the east end bordered by Watson Parkway, Eastview Drive, Victoria Road and York Road has also been on Guelph police’s Top 5 list of worst areas for speeding.

It had the second-most speeding tickets in August with 26. Another 95 tickets were issued in the area in June and July.

Police said they regularly receive complaints about speeding and target high-complaint areas with enforcement programs.

With students returning to school and more vehicles on the road in September, police are urging drivers to slow down and obey the speed limits.

