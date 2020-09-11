Charges laid in crash that killed elderly Blenheim couple

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP have laid charges in a late August crash that killed a Blenheim couple who had celebrated their 47th anniversary less than three weeks prior.

The two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, east of 45th Line, in Zorra Township took place around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, police said.

Police said a truck and an SUV had been travelling eastbound before the two collided.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police later identified the victims as John Thomas, 71, and Patricia Thomas, 68, of Blenheim.

On Friday, police announced that a 27-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

The accused is set to appear at a court in Woodstock at a later date.