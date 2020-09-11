Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Charges laid in crash that killed elderly Blenheim couple

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted September 11, 2020 10:24 am
On Monday, OPP in Haldimand-Norfolk announced a partnership with CAMHS to faciltitate an outreach program tied to drug-related calls.
On Monday, OPP in Haldimand-Norfolk announced a partnership with CAMHS to faciltitate an outreach program tied to drug-related calls. Global News

Oxford County OPP have laid charges in a late August crash that killed a Blenheim couple who had celebrated their 47th anniversary less than three weeks prior.

The two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, east of 45th Line, in Zorra Township took place around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, police said.

Read more: OPP identify victims in fatal Zorra Township crash

Police said a truck and an SUV had been travelling eastbound before the two collided.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police later identified the victims as John Thomas, 71, and Patricia Thomas, 68, of Blenheim.

John Thomas, 71, and Patricia Thomas, 68, of Blenheim, Ont.
John Thomas, 71, and Patricia Thomas, 68, of Blenheim, Ont. McKinlay Funeral Homes Ltd.

On Friday, police announced that a 27-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

The accused is set to appear at a court in Woodstock at a later date.

OntarioLondonCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashWoodstockoxford county oppzorra townshipBlenheimJohn ThomasPatricia ThomasCharges laid in fatal Zorra TownshipWoodstock man charged
