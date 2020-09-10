Coronavirus: Total cases remains at 106 with 1 active case for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As a result, the health unit’s overall case total remains at 106. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

After reporting the 103rd resolved case on Wednesday, there is just one active case of COVID-19 in the region, the health unit reports.

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported 25,900 people have been tested for the virus to date — an additional 100 people since Wednesday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — relocated Tuesday to the parking lot of Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end. The centre runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.