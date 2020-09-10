Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Total cases remains at 106 with 1 active case for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 4:39 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As a result, the health unit’s overall case total remains at 106. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Peterborough COVID-19 drive-thru test centre first in Ontario to digitize lab requisitions

After reporting the 103rd resolved case on Wednesday, there is just one active case of COVID-19 in the region, the health unit reports.

 

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept. 10
Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept. 10

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reported 25,900 people have been tested for the virus to date — an additional 100 people since Wednesday’s update.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — relocated Tuesday to the parking lot of Northcrest Arena in the city’s north end. The centre runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthCurve Lakehow many cases in Peterborough?HiawathaPeterbrough COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers