Crime

Calgary police looking for 29-year-old man in connection to 3 domestic incidents

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 1:46 pm
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to three domestic incidents between mid-August and early September.
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to three domestic incidents between mid-August and early September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are looking to locate a 29-year-old man wanted on warrants in connection to three domestic incidents.

Between mid-August and early September, police said the suspect allegedly used physical violence against a victim, destroyed property and started a fire on the side of a building.

Anthoney Darcey Schrade is wanted on 16 warrants of failing to comply with a court order, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of destruction of property and one count of arson with disregard for human life.

In a news release on Thursday, police released a photo of Schrade and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to three domestic incidents between mid-August and early September.
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to three domestic incidents between mid-August and early September. Calgary Police Service

Schrade is described as five feet and 11 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. Police added the suspect has several tattoos, including a goat on his upper left arm, the word ‘immortal’ on his left forearm and a cross on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information on Schrade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Residents can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

