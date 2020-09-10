Menu

Crime

Wrong-way vehicle in Peterborough leads to drug charges for Barrie woman: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 1:25 pm
peterborough-police2
A Barrie woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Barrie, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Rubidge Street, which is a one-way road.

During the investigation, police say officers located a quantity of cocaine, scales and a large quantity of cash.

Read more: Peterborough man found with fentanyl, cocaine and weapons in Millennium Park, police say

As a result of the investigation, Tiaralynn Jones, 21, of Barrie was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 10, police said Thursday.

