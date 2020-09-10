Wrong-way vehicle in Peterborough leads to drug charges for Barrie woman: police

A Barrie, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Wednesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Rubidge Street, which is a one-way road.
During the investigation, police say officers located a quantity of cocaine, scales and a large quantity of cash.
As a result of the investigation, Tiaralynn Jones, 21, of Barrie was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Trending Stories
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 10, police said Thursday.
Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments