Wrong-way vehicle in Peterborough leads to drug charges for Barrie woman: police

A Barrie, Ont., woman faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Rubidge Street, which is a one-way road.

During the investigation, police say officers located a quantity of cocaine, scales and a large quantity of cash.

As a result of the investigation, Tiaralynn Jones, 21, of Barrie was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 10, police said Thursday.

