Pickup truck collides with industrial lawn mower on Ottawa parkway

A collision early Thursday between a pickup truck and an industrial mower on an Ottawa parkway sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says it received a call shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday reporting a collision on the eastbound lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.
The collision was between a heavy pickup truck and an industrial lawn mower, paramedics say.
Paramedics found a man in his 60s suffering from a closed head injury with minor soft tissue damage.
He was transported in “serious but stable condition” to hospital.
