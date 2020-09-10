Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pickup truck collides with industrial lawn mower on Ottawa parkway

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 10:34 am
An industrial lawn mower collided with a pickup truck early Thursday morning on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, paramedics say.
An industrial lawn mower collided with a pickup truck early Thursday morning on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, paramedics say. via Ottawa Paramedic Service

A collision early Thursday between a pickup truck and an industrial mower on an Ottawa parkway sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says it received a call shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday reporting a collision on the eastbound lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

Read more: Ottawa photo radar cameras issue 10,000-plus speeding tickets in under 20 days

The collision was between a heavy pickup truck and an industrial lawn mower, paramedics say.

Trending Stories

Paramedics found a man in his 60s suffering from a closed head injury with minor soft tissue damage.

He was transported in “serious but stable condition” to hospital.

What do police investigators look for after a collision?
What do police investigators look for after a collision?
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crashOttawa trafficOttawa paramedicsOttawa collisionOttawa Crashlawnmower crash parkway ottawaottawa crash lawnmower
Flyers
More weekly flyers