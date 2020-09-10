Pickup truck collides with industrial lawn mower on Ottawa parkway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A collision early Thursday between a pickup truck and an industrial mower on an Ottawa parkway sent one man to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics say.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says it received a call shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday reporting a collision on the eastbound lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

The collision was between a heavy pickup truck and an industrial lawn mower, paramedics say.

Paramedics found a man in his 60s suffering from a closed head injury with minor soft tissue damage.

He was transported in “serious but stable condition” to hospital.

0:43 What do police investigators look for after a collision? What do police investigators look for after a collision?

Story continues below advertisement