Crime

2 Lindsay men arrested as police investigate home invasion, stabbing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 9:32 am
Two Lindsay men have been arrested in connection to an alleged home invasion and stabbing in LIndsay on Sunday.
Global News Peterborough file

Two Lindsay, Ont., men were arrested and a third is being sought following a violent home invasion and stabbing in the town on Sunday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5 p.m., three men allegedly forced their way into a Lindsay Street North residence and attacked a known occupant inside.

Police say the victim suffered a stab wound to his upper body and was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital by paramedics with a non-life-threatening injury.

Read more: 2 men arrested following double stabbing outside Peterborough plaza: police

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects on Wednesday.

Tyler DaSilva, 30, and Todd Brown, 38, of Lindsay, have both been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“A third suspect from the attack — who has also been identified by investigators — is currently being sought,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said Thursday morning.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service questioned over use of COVID-19 database
StabbingCity of Kawartha LakesHome Invasionlindsayhome invasion lindsaylindsay street north home invasionstabbing lindsay
