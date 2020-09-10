2 Lindsay men arrested as police investigate home invasion, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., men were arrested and a third is being sought following a violent home invasion and stabbing in the town on Sunday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5 p.m., three men allegedly forced their way into a Lindsay Street North residence and attacked a known occupant inside.

Police say the victim suffered a stab wound to his upper body and was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital by paramedics with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects on Wednesday.

Tyler DaSilva, 30, and Todd Brown, 38, of Lindsay, have both been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“A third suspect from the attack — who has also been identified by investigators — is currently being sought,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said Thursday morning.

