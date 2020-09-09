Former Lakehead University professor identified as cyclist killed in London, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation is ongoing, but London police have identified the cyclist who was fatally injured in a crash on Gainsborough Road on Saturday.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Gainsborough Road and Prince of Wales Gate, and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.

London police closed Gainsborough Road between Hyde Park and Denfield roads until roughly 4:30 that afternoon.

The 77-year-old male cyclist was struck and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police say. He has since been identified as Claude Liman of London.

The 58-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the traffic management unit is investigating.

According to an obituary, “Dr. Claude ‘Rocky’ Liman was struck by and passed away as a result of a vehicle accident while cycling with his partner Wanda.”

Liman was described in the obituary as “a lifelong active golfer, cyclist, marathoner and downhill and cross-country skier” who had even completed the American Birkebeiner ski race, a major cross-country ski race in North America, several times.

He graduated from Dartmouth College and completed his PhD in Colorado before moving to Canada and teaching American literature at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., from 1973 to 2005. He also published several books of poetry and short stories, according to the obituary.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

