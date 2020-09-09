No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Two active cases of the novel coronavirus remain in New Brunswick, as health officials reported no new cases on Wednesday.

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases and completed 64,761 tests for COVID-19.

There have been 188 recoveries from the virus in New Brunswick, and two deaths.

There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19, health officials say.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.