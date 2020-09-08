Police search for missing Sheguiandah First Nation man

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re searching for a missing 56-year-old Sheguiandah First Nation man who last seen during the early hours of Saturday.
Albert (Sonny) Nahwegezhic visited Parry Sound, Ont., on Friday to see family before he disappeared, according to police.
Officers say they responded to the missing person report at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nahwegezhic is described to be five feet eight inches tall and 180 pounds, with short greyish-black hair and possibly carrying a duffel bag, police say.
Officers and family are concerned for Nahwegezhic’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
