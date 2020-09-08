SQ meets with two men over online threats made against François Legault

Send this page to someone via email

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) investigators have met with two men in connection with online threats made against Premier François Legault.

Guy Lapointe, the SQ’s chief inspector and director of communications, posted a Tweet saying two men, aged 59 and 65, were met by provincial police because of threatening remarks “towards an elected Member of the National Assembly.” Lapointe said files will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

Xavier Camus, a blogger who chronicles far-right movements and conspiracy theories, posted a screenshot of several people reacting in a message thread to a radio interview Legault took part in discussing mask-wearing and other pandemic-related health measures.

The screenshot captures threats made against Legault, but its authenticity could not be independently verified by Global News or the Canadian Press. The SQ announced an investigation into threats against Legault had been opened the same day.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.