Man found with a gunshot wound after car crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound following a collision in Mississauga on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Queensbridge Drive and Rathburn Road West, just west of Mavis Road, at around 10:03 p.m.

Police said there were three occupants in one vehicle, a driver and two passengers.

Officers found a man with a serious but non life-threatening gunshot wound, another male was taken into custody and a third male initially fled the scene but was later caught by police and is now in custody. The third male suffered a minor injury from the crash, police added.

In the other vehicle, the driver remained on scene and was not injured.

Investigators said it is unclear if the occupants of the two vehicles were shooting at each other or if the shooting happened at a different location before or after the collision happened.

