SHA issues COVID-19 alert for 4 Meadow Lake locations

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for four locations in Meadow Lake.

According to a release, issued Monday, an individual who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was likely infectious when at the following locations:

Lion’s Gate, on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake along Highway 4, on Wed. Aug. 26 between 8 a.m. and noon, and again on Friday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Lakeview Park, at 304 8 Avenue East, on Wed. Aug. 26 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Gateway Park, at 507 5 Ave W, on Thur. Aug 27 between 9 a.m and 11 a.m.

The park at Jubilee School, 718 5 Avenue West, on Fri. Aug. 28 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Health Authority is advising anyone at those locations during the times listed who have or are experiencing symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days.

They should also call Healthline 811 to book an appointment to be tested.

The SHA statement also says anyone at the locations who isn’t suffering COVID-19 symptoms should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

