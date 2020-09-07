Suspect escapes Saskatoon police after bear spraying officer

Saskatoon police are looking for a man who attacked an officer with bear spray on Sunday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m. the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) received a call about a man carrying a knife through Pleasant Hill Park, according to a statement.
The man ran away from an approaching patrol officer, dropping the knife as he did so, police say.
An officer chased the suspect into a backyard in the 100 block of Avenue U South, where the suspect turned and sprayed the officer with bear spray.
The suspect escaped and a canine unit couldn’t find him.
Medavie Health Services West paramedics treated the officer, who has now returned to duty.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The police statement described the wanted man as approximately five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, between the ages of 25 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white shirt and black shorts.
