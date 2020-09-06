Manitoba sees 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; more than 400 active in province

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 1,323.

1 case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

1case in the Northern health region

3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

7 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.2 per cent.

Right now there are 409 known active cases and 898 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 13 people in hospital and two people in intensive care while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 16.

The province says preliminary case investigations indicate that seven of the cases are related to close contacts and one is travel-related.

The source of infection could not be identified for four cases.

Investigations indicate a previously identified case in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is linked to an assisted living facility located next to the Donwood Manor personal care home.

The province says while the risk is assessed to be low, Donwood Manor has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution.

The location has put additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff.

Donwood Manor has moved to “restricted” (orange) on the pandemic response system.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,256 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 145,468.