20-year-old stabbed near Galeries d’Anjou mall Saturday

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body in a restaurant parking lot in the borough of Anjou in Montreal on Saturday.

The incident occured around 4:30 p.m. on Jarry Street near Galeries d’Anjou shopping centre, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The man was conscious when officers arrived on scene and was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.

The victim is not co-operating with police, therefore the circumstances of the event are still unknown, said Chèvrefils.

The suspect(s) fled on foot before authorities arrived.

A security perimeter was erected in the area and was lifted at around 7:50 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a canine unit was on site to help with the investigation.