Health

Quebec’s daily COVID-19 tally rises again, with 205 new cases reported

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2020 1:21 pm
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 205 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Authorities say there have been no additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The province has now recorded 63,497 total cases and 5,769 deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health officials say hospitalizations went up by eight cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 102.

Of those, 18 people are in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Quebec says it conducted 17,479 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the last date for which the testing data is available.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
