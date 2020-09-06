Man, 30, stabbed following altercation in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday in Montreal following an altercation, according to police.

The assault occurred on Joly Avenue at the corner of Ontario Street at 3:10 a.m., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Authorities found the victim conscious and injured in the upper body when they arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: Morning stabbing in Montreal injures 24-year-old

Information provided by witnesses indicate the suspects fled on foot before police got there, according to Chèvrefils,

A security perimeter was erected in the area but was lifted shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The 30-year-old is not known to police and has been co-operating with investigators.

Story continues below advertisement