Crime

Man, 30, stabbed following altercation in Montreal

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 12:36 pm
A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Montreal early Sunday morning on Sept. 6, 2020.
A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Montreal early Sunday morning on Sept. 6, 2020. Global News files

A 30-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday in Montreal following an altercation, according to police.

The assault occurred on Joly Avenue at the corner of Ontario Street at 3:10 a.m., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Authorities found the victim conscious and injured in the upper body when they arrived on the scene.

Information provided by witnesses indicate the suspects fled on foot before police got there, according to Chèvrefils,

A security perimeter was erected in the area but was lifted shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The 30-year-old is not known to police and has been co-operating with investigators.

