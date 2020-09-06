No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after 998 tests were completed the day before.
The province said only three actives cases of the coronavirus remain.
To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 79,743 negative test results, and 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases.
There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus, and 1,017 cases are considered resolved.
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
