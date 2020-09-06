One person injured in crash of single-engine aircraft at Stanley airport in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A small aircraft has crashed near an airport in central Nova Scotia, and the pilot has been flown to a Halifax hospital to be treated for injuries.

A spokesman for the RCMP says the police force received a 911 call at 10:19 a.m. indicating the single-engine aircraft had crashed.

First responders went to the scene at Stanley airport, about 70 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce says an emergency health services LifeFlight helicopter flew to the scene and transported the injured pilot to hospital for treatment.

Joyce says the man was reported to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He says the incident occurred in the vicinity of the runway at the small airport located near Scotch Village, N.S.