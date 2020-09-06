Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

One person injured in crash of single-engine aircraft at Stanley airport in N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
kali9 / iStock

A small aircraft has crashed near an airport in central Nova Scotia, and the pilot has been flown to a Halifax hospital to be treated for injuries.

A spokesman for the RCMP says the police force received a 911 call at 10:19 a.m. indicating the single-engine aircraft had crashed.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 in hospital after ingesting white powder suspected to be fentanyl: N.S. RCMP

First responders went to the scene at Stanley airport, about 70 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce says an emergency health services LifeFlight helicopter flew to the scene and transported the injured pilot to hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories
2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash
2 hurt in Nova Scotia float plane crash

Joyce says the man was reported to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the incident occurred in the vicinity of the runway at the small airport located near Scotch Village, N.S.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaPlane CrashStanley AirportScotch Village
Flyers
More weekly flyers