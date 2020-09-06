Menu

Crime

Stabbing suspect arrested after being followed by victim, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 9:27 am
Police said they received reports of a stabbing at 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they received reports of a stabbing at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Police say a stabbing suspect has been arrested after they were followed by the victim in Toronto Saturday night.

Officers said it’s believed the stabbing stemmed from a road-rage incident.

Police said they were called to the area of Caledonia Park and Davenport roads at 9:35 p.m.

The victim of a stabbing was reportedly on the phone with police and said they were in their vehicle following the suspect.

The male victim stayed on the phone until officers pulled him over to tend to his wounds, police said.

At that time, officers began to follow the suspect vehicle, eventually ending up in a collision and arresting the suspect. Investigators allege the suspect vehicle tried to hit one of the police vehicles.

Meanwhile, paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

